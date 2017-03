SANTIAGO, Sept 22 Miners at Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, began a 24-hour strike on Monday morning, the union told Reuters.

Workers did not board buses for the first shift, which is due to begin at 8 a.m. (1100 GMT), the union head, Patricio Tapia, said.

The union said last week it would hold two 24-hour stoppages as it seeks better working conditions.

Escondida is controlled by global miner BHP Billiton , and Rio Tinto also owns a 30 percent stake.

