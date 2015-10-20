SANTIAGO Oct 20 A 12-day strike at Chilean copper mine Radomiro Tomic ended on Tuesday, state-owned Codelco said, after unionized supervisors accepted a new collective contract.

The contract will last 24 months and a work commission would be created to deal with health and expenses issues, the company said in a statement.

Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, has not said how much production was lost due to the strike, which involved around 180 professionals and supervisors.

Last year, Radomiro Tomic produced 327,300 tonnes of copper, almost 20 percent of Codelco's total output.

The strike has been another setback for the Chilean mining giant, which has struggled this year with labor disputes, engineering issues and bad weather on top of six-year lows in copper prices.

(Reporting Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery)