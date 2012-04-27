By Anthony Esposito
| SANTIAGO, April 27
eliminate general import tariffs by 2015, Finance Minister
Felipe Larrain said on Friday, detailing a proposed sweeping tax
reform aimed at helping fund an education overhaul.
President Sebastian Pinera, in a nationally televised speech
late Thursday, laid out plans for broad tax changes that raises
levies on companies, while cutting taxes on individuals.
The general import duty will be reduced from the current 6
percent to 4 percent in 2013, to 2 percent in 2014 and will be
eliminated completely in 2015 under the proposed changes.
"With this we'll become one of the few countries in the
world - there are other countries like Hong Kong or Singapore
that have a similar situation - and the only one in Latin
America with no general import duty," Larrain told reporters at
the Presidential Palace in Santiago.
Chile already has trade agreements with the vast majority of
its commercial partners, such as China, the United States and
the European Union, who either don't pay duties or pay at a
reduced rate for imported goods.
"Today Chile has a general duty of 6 percent (on imports).
This duty is applied to some countries which don't have free
trade agreements with Chile," Larrain said.
Chile was hit in 2011 by a surge of protests demanding
better and free education, stricter environmental regulation and
greater economic equality, helping yank down Pinera's approval
rating to a paltry 29 percent in March, according to pollster
Adimark.
The overall proposed tax reform bill, which still needs
congressional approval, would raise the income tax rate for
companies to 20 percent, lower the stamp duty on credit and
increase the annual tax take by $700 million to $1 billion.
Pinera said on Thursday that all of the additional revenue
from the tax changes will be used for education.
Chile's proposed corporate tax rate would still be well
below levels in the United States and elsewhere in Latin America
such as Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentina.
Among other things, the tax reform also looks to incorporate
green taxes of up to 2.5 percent on so-called polluting goods
such as tires, batteries, and lubricants, Larrain said, adding
that the tax won't be applied to coal.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Eric Beech)