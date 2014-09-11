(Adds approval confirmation, finance minister comment)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO, Sept 10 Chile's Congress approved
President Michelle Bachelet's tax reform bill on Wednesday
evening, the first key part of the center-left leader's
tax-and-spend campaign pledge to reduce inequality.
The reform, which will increase the cost of doing business
in Chile by raising corporate taxes and closing some tax
exemptions, had been fiercely opposed by right-wing politicians
and business leaders, who say it will crimp investment at a time
when economic growth is slowing.
The government says the extra cash it will bring in -
equivalent to about 3 percentage points of gross domestic
product by 2018 - is needed to pay for an overhaul of Chile's
education system and other social reforms.
"This emblematic tax reform of President Bachelet...will
allow us to sustainably finance the other reforms," said Finance
Minister Alberto Arenas during the final debate.
The passing of the bill into law is Bachelet's biggest
political success since she returned to the presidency of Chile
after winning last year's election in a landslide.
Approval was rarely in doubt since Bachelet commands a
working majority in both houses of Congress. The reform was
passed by a wide margin but the backdrop has been more
complicated than the government had predicted.
The president's popularity has ebbed away as the economy has
weakened, other reforms have stalled, and the country's security
situation has deteriorated after a string of attacks sometimes
blamed on anarchists.
REFORM OPPOSITION
The tax reform was first submitted to Congress in March, in
a whirlwind of government activity less than a month after
Bachelet took power.
It was approved largely unchanged, although some tweaks had
been made to appease opposition lawmakers and doubters within
Bachelet's own bloc. The government has said it wants a
consensus to ensure the reform's future longevity.
However, not everyone is happy. An Adimark public opinion
poll published last week showed that more people now disapprove
of the tax reform than approve of it, a reversal of earlier
attitudes that reflects worries about the economy as well as the
success of the opposition warnings.
Most Chileans do not really understand how the tax reform
affects them, said political analyst Guillermo Holzmann.
"Getting the tax reform out is a political success," he said.
"It then needs to be explained to the public, who wants more
clarity on what those changes mean."
