SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Chile's President Michelle Bachelet signed into law on Friday a wide-ranging tax reform, one of her main campaign promises, and said conditions were ripe for the slowing economy to get back on the path to stronger growth.

The reform will increase the government's coffers by the equivalent of 3 percentage points of gross domestic product by 2018 through a mix of raising corporate taxes and closing some tax exemptions.

The extra cash will help pay for an overhaul of Chile's education system and other social policies aimed at shrinking the country's crippling income gap.

"Today is a historic day, because the tax reform that we're signing into law is a powerful instrument that will give Chile more and better opportunities for inclusive development," said Bachelet from the Moneda presidential palace.

For months in Congress and on the public airwaves right-wing politicians and business leaders have blasted the law, saying it has created a climate of uncertainty and would crimp investment at a time when economic growth is slowing.

Addressing that concern, Bachelet said the promulgation of the new law "handed economic agents a sign certainty and transparent rules, (and) with that all the conditions are present so that we can get to work and together recover the path of greater growth."

"I want to underscore that we've been careful and provided incentives so that the reform goes hand in hand with the economic recovery ... new incentives for investment and saving will be implemented, which are especially important during a deceleration like that one we're seeing," said Bachelet.

The economy of the top copper exporter has weakened rapidly in 2014 on the back of a slowdown in mining investment and cooling domestic demand, leading the central bank to cut the key interest rate by 175 basis points since October.

Chile's economy will likely grow around 2 percent this year, less than previously forecast, after a deeper-than-expected slowdown in the last four months, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said earlier this month.