SANTIAGO, April 26 Chile's government on
Thursday proposed a sweeping tax reform that raises levies on
companies to help fund an education overhaul, as it seeks to
quell social protests before local elections seen as a litmus
test for the 2013 presidential race.
Center-right President Sebastian Pinera said his tax reform
bill, which still needs congressional approval, would raise the
income tax rate for companies to 20 percent, lower stamp duty on
credit and increase the annual tax take by $700 million to $1
billion.
The bill, to be presented to Congress on Monday, also seeks
to eliminate tax distortions and unjustified exemptions,
incorporate green taxes on polluting goods and includes a
variable tax rate mechanism to cushion consumers from oil price
swings.
