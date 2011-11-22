SANTIAGO Nov 22 Telefonica Moviles Chile, the
local mobile telecoms unit of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), on
Tuesday placed bonds worth $213 million on the local market to
refinance debt amid an expansion plan, bourse officials said.
The Telefonica unit placed two bonds: a peso-denominated
five-year bond with a 6.59 percent yield and a five-year bond
denominated in inflation-indexed peso units with a 3.69 percent
yield.
Telefonica is battling Mexico's America Movil (AMX.N)
(AMXL.MX), controlled by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man,
for dominance of the mobile, fixed-line and Internet businesses
across Latin America.
