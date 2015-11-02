SANTIAGO Nov 2 Chilean government officials
held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss a crackdown on
anti-competitive practices after regulators identified collusion
in the market for toilet paper, tissues and other paper
products.
Chile's competition regulator said last week that Chilean
forestry company CMPC had colluded with PISA, purchased
by Swedish-owned SCA in 2012, for at least a decade to
control nearly 90 percent of the nation's toilet paper and
tissue sales and kept prices higher.
SCA was slapped with a $15.5 million fine, while CMPC
escaped punishment because it admitted wrongdoing in March.
But on Monday the government demanded the companies agree on
a compensation plan for consumers, while ministers met to draft
reforms that would include jail time and higher fines for
collusion.
Chile's Chamber of Deputies will have 15 days to approve the
measures.
The revelations, which have dominated headlines in Chile in
recent days, come at a complicated time for President Michelle
Bachelet's government. It is struggling from the fallout of a
series of scandals that have left Chileans disillusioned with
the business and political classes.
Since the toilet paper scandal broke last Wednesday, CMPC
shares have fallen around 10 percent on the Santiago stock
exchange. Stockholm-listed SCA has been unaffected.
Combined sales for SCA and PISA totaled $400 million
annually last year.
CMPC, one of the biggest companies in Chile, participates in
the forestry and pulp wood business in Chile, Argentina, Brazil,
Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)