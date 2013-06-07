(Corrects figures and recasts story after central bank corrects data for May's trade surplus, export revenue and copper revenue) SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile's trade surplus widened slightly to $639 million in May from April as export revenue rose slightly and imports remained broadly static, the central bank said on Friday. Export-dependent Chile's robust economy is slowing on the back of easing investment and domestic demand, triggering bets on a rate cut. The trade balance figure compares with a surplus of $447 million in April and a $160 million deficit in May 2012, according to central bank data. Exports in May reached $7.236 billion, expanding from $6.906 billion in April and $6.434 billion in May of last year. Imports were about $6.597 billion in May, broadly steady compared with April's $6.459 billion and the $6.594 billion posted in May 2012, suggesting Chile's robust domestic demand growth is losing some of its dynamism. Chile's copper export revenue was up at $3.673 billion in May, compared with $3.527 billion in April and $3.226 billion in May of last year, the bank added. For a link to the central bank report, please see: here (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)