BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chile posted a trade deficit of $843 million in August, widening from a $95 million deficit in July and in contrast with a previously reported $490.7 million surplus in August 2011, the central bank said on Friday.
Exports totaled about $5.886 billion in August, while imports were about $6.728 billion.
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.