SANTIAGO, July 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $625 million in June, shrinking from May's $1.453 billion but slightly up from the June 2013, central bank data showed on Monday. June May June 2013 Trade balance (millions $625 $1,453 $573 of dollars) Exports (billions of $6364 $6.961 $6.341 dollars) Imports (billions of $5739 $5.508 $5.768 dollars) Copper export revenue $3302 $3.489 $3.343 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Santiago bureau)