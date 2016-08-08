SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Chile posted a $90 million trade deficit in July, wider than the deficit in June, central bank data showed on Monday. July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 Trade balance (millions -90 -33 11 of dollars) Exports (billions of 4.52 4.57 5.2 dollars) Imports (billions of 4.61 4.61 5.2 dollars) Copper export revenue 2.11 2.01 2.4 (billions of dollars) (Reporting By Santiago bureau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)