* Exports fall in February, while imports gains
* Feb copper exports fall 20 pct month/month to $3.369 bln
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, March 7 Chile's trade surplus
plummeted 68 percent in February versus January to around $627
million, the central bank said on Wednesday, as slowing global
growth weighed on the country's export-dependent economy and
firm domestic demand boosted imports.
The trade surplus was down from $1.98 billion
in January and was down 32 percent from a year earlier, when it
was $926 million .
Exports in top copper producer Chile totaled about $6.316
billion in February, falling from $7.636 billion in January but
up from $5.751 billion in the year-earlier month.
February imports edged higher to $5.689 billion, from $5.656
billion in January and a jump from $4.824 billion in the
year-ago month.
Copper export revenue fell nearly 20 percent to
$3.369 billion in February, down from January's $4.168 billion.
But copper export revenue rose by 9.4 percent from February
2011, when it was $3.079 billion.
The data highlights "the dichotomy between the
export-related sectors and domestic spending," Cristobal
Doberti, chief economist at BICE Inversiones, said in a note to
clients.
The drop in exports "reflects the pressures arising from the
international scenario ... while imports again show strong
(year-on-year) growth, underscoring the good health of domestic
demand," Doberti said.
Although China, the world's top copper consumer, recently
cut its economic growth target to an eight-year low and Europe
appears headed for another recession, the economic slowdown in
Chile has not been as deep as had been feared, with domestic
demand firm and the labor market tight.
The central bank is largely seen holding its benchmark
interest rate for a second consecutive month when it meets on
March 15, following a surprise January cut, due to still strong
domestic demand, low unemployment levels and easing inflationary
pressures.
(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)