(Updates with copper revenue falls, background)
SANTIAGO Aug 7 Chile posted a trade deficit
of $95 million in July, a sharp reversal compared
to a $1.036 billion surplus in June and a July 2011 surplus of
$230 million as copper export revenues in the world No.1
producer fell, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Exports totaled about $6.118 billion in July, while imports
were about $6.212 billion.
Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.281
billion in July, down 3.3 percent compared with $3.827 billion
in June, the central bank reported on Tuesday. In July 2011,
copper export revenue totaled $3.394 billion.
It was the second monthly trade deficit of 2012, after a
$152 million shortfall in May.
For the first seven months of the year, Chile's trade
surplus totaled $4.623 billion on exports of $46.698 billion and
imports of $42.075 billion.
Chile's small, export-dependent economy is bracing for
fallout from the euro zone financial crisis and a slowdown in
global demand, especially from top trade partner and big metals
consumer China.
Chile's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in
June from May and surged from a year earlier, official data
showed on Monday, a result seen ruling out any chance of an
interest rate cut in the near-term.
Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a
slowdown in manufacturing output and turmoil abroad, firm
domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central
bank will keep its key interest rate on hold at its Aug. 16
policy meeting.
(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish &
Theodore d'Afflisio)