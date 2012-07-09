(Repeats to attach to alerts)

SANTIAGO, July 9 Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.036 billion in June, a sharp reversal from May's $152 million deficit and higher than the upwardly revised June 2011 surplus of $819 million, the central bank said on Monday.

Exports totaled about $6.906 billion in June, while imports were about $5.870 billion. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)