* Copper leader reverses May deficit with June surplus

* Chile heavily export-dependent

* Central bank seen holding rates at 5.0 percent (Adds analyst comments on implications for rates)

SANTIAGO, July 9 Chile posted a trade surplus in June, reversing May's deficit as exports picked up slightly and imports were near flat, the central bank said on Monday, supporting views the bank will hold its key interest rate steady in coming months.

The surplus of $1.036 billion in June is a sharp reversal from May's $152 million deficit, which was the first monthly deficit since last August. June's surplus was higher than the upwardly revised June 2011 surplus of $819 million.

"This is very in line with what was expected, the economy continues to show strength, although it's moderating," said Cesar Guzman, economist at brokerage Inversiones Security in Santiago.

"No one thought the Chilean economy wouldn't moderate, but it has done so at a softer pace than forecast, so it's difficult to believe the central bank will cut rates now. It probably won't do so until at least September," said Guzman.

Exports from the world's No. 1 copper producer rose 3.4 percent for the year to about $6.906 billion in June, while imports inched 0.2 percent higher to about $5.870 billion.

Imports were buoyed by consumer goods, as domestic demand remains strong, but imports of intermediate goods declined, brokerage Santiago-based BICE Inversiones said in a note to investors.

"The trade balance data again highlights the discrepancy between sectors tied to domestic demand and the problems on the external front," BICE Inversiones said. "In that sense, consumer-related imports stand out, and while we see a recovery in industrial exports, the other sectors' exports displayed weak performance."

For the first half of the year, Chile's trade surplus totaled $4.718 billion on exports of $40.850 billion and imports of $35.862 billion.

Chile has braced its small, export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone financial crisis and a slowdown in global demand, especially from top trade partner and big metals consumer China.

Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key lending rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September as it buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad, a Reuters poll showed Friday after the CPI data was published.

COPPER EXPORT REVENUE DOWN VS JUNE 2011

Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.827 billion in June, up 15.9 percent from May's $3.302 billion but down 2.1 percent from June 2011's $3.908 billion, the central bank said.

Copper export revenue in the first half of the year reached $21.108 billion, slipping around 8 percent from the same period last year.

Copper prices ended the second quarter of 2012 down around 8 percent in New York and 9 percent in London, the sharpest quarterly decline since the middle of last year.

Chile's copper cathode export revenue in June of this year totaled $1.987 billion, while concentrate export revenue reached $1.381 billion, according to the bank.

The Andean country produces around a third of the world's red metal, which is used in power and construction. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom.; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andrew Hay)