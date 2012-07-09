* Copper leader reverses May deficit with June surplus
* Chile heavily export-dependent
* Central bank seen holding rates at 5.0 percent
(Adds analyst comments on implications for rates)
SANTIAGO, July 9 Chile posted a trade surplus in
June, reversing May's deficit as exports picked up slightly and
imports were near flat, the central bank said on Monday,
supporting views the bank will hold its key interest rate steady
in coming months.
The surplus of $1.036 billion in June is a
sharp reversal from May's $152 million deficit, which was the
first monthly deficit since last August. June's surplus was
higher than the upwardly revised June 2011 surplus of $819
million.
"This is very in line with what was expected, the economy
continues to show strength, although it's moderating," said
Cesar Guzman, economist at brokerage Inversiones Security in
Santiago.
"No one thought the Chilean economy wouldn't moderate, but
it has done so at a softer pace than forecast, so it's difficult
to believe the central bank will cut rates now. It probably
won't do so until at least September," said Guzman.
Exports from the world's No. 1 copper producer rose 3.4
percent for the year to about $6.906 billion in June, while
imports inched 0.2 percent higher to about $5.870 billion.
Imports were buoyed by consumer goods, as domestic demand
remains strong, but imports of intermediate goods declined,
brokerage Santiago-based BICE Inversiones said in a note to
investors.
"The trade balance data again highlights the discrepancy
between sectors tied to domestic demand and the problems on the
external front," BICE Inversiones said. "In that sense,
consumer-related imports stand out, and while we see a recovery
in industrial exports, the other sectors' exports displayed weak
performance."
For the first half of the year, Chile's trade surplus
totaled $4.718 billion on exports of $40.850 billion and imports
of $35.862 billion.
Chile has braced its small, export-dependent economy for
fallout from the euro zone financial crisis and a slowdown in
global demand, especially from top trade partner and big metals
consumer China.
Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key lending
rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September as it
buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad, a
Reuters poll showed Friday after the CPI data was published.
COPPER EXPORT REVENUE DOWN VS JUNE 2011
Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.827
billion in June, up 15.9 percent from May's $3.302 billion but
down 2.1 percent from June 2011's $3.908 billion, the central
bank said.
Copper export revenue in the first half of the year reached
$21.108 billion, slipping around 8 percent from the same period
last year.
Copper prices ended the second quarter of 2012 down around 8
percent in New York and 9 percent in London, the sharpest
quarterly decline since the middle of last year.
Chile's copper cathode export revenue in June of this year
totaled $1.987 billion, while concentrate export revenue reached
$1.381 billion, according to the bank.
The Andean country produces around a third of the world's
red metal, which is used in power and construction.
(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom.; Writing by Anthony Esposito
and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andrew Hay)