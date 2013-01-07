SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.506 billion in December, its second surplus in a row following four consecutive deficits, the central bank said on Monday.

The Andean country ended 2012 with a $4.208 billion surplus.

December's figure compares with a $1.176 billion surplus in December 2011, according to central bank data.

Exports totaled about $7.714 billion in December, while imports were about $6.208 billion.

Chile's copper export revenue totaled $4.704 billion in December, up from $3.859 billion in November, the central bank said.