(Adds Luksic family has 37.44 pct controlling stake)

SANTIAGO Feb 15 Chile's Vapores said on Wednesday it had completed a $1.2 billion capital increase aimed at shoring up its finances as it grapples with lower shipping rates and high fuel prices.

Regional shipper Vapores said it raised around $412 million on Wednesday, adding to $788 million worth of the capital increase already completed.

It said that overall, the capital increase involved the issuance of 5.87 billion shares at $0.2045 per share.

The capital increase is part of a restructuring of the embattled company that began last year and aims to boost its competitiveness and finances.

Vapores said that following the completion of the capital increase, the company had been divided into two units: Vapores, which will handle shipping, and SAAM, which will handle logistics and storage.

Shareholders approved the $1.2 billion capital increase in October as the company braced for very negative 2011 earnings.

Vapores said on Monday it lost $1.25 billion last year on high fuel prices, hefty ship and container leasing fees and falling transport rates.

Last year, Vapores said that Quinenco, the group holding company of Chile's prominent Luksic family, would finance $1 billion of the capital hike, Maritima de Inversiones would finance $100 million and shareholders the remaining $100 million.

The Luksic family has been seeking to increase its indirect stake in Vapores. The family also has an indirect stake in Banco de Chile, the country's No. 2 bank, and is involved in copper manufacturing through Madeco SA and in mining via Antofagasta Minerals.

Quinenco said it had subscribed to $547 million of the capital increase, taking the Luksic family's stake in Vapores to a controlling 37.44 percent.