BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
SANTIAGO, April 16 Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores on Wednesday said it has signed a binding deal with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd to tie-up their businesses and create the world's fourth-largest container-shipping company.
The companies announced in January they had inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the deal. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer