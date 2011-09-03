RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
* Chilean shipping firm posts $525 H1 loss
* Firm aims to raise $1.2 bln in capital
SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chilean shipping firm Vapores VAP.SN will seek to raise $1.2 billion to counter a business hit by lower shipping rates and higher oil prices, the company said on Friday.
Luksic family's holding group Quinenco QNN.SN will finance $1 billion of the capital hike, Maritima de Inversiones will finance $100 million and shareholders will finance the remaining $100 million, Vapores' statement said.
Vapores has also asked for $250 million in credit from Quinenco QNN.SN and $100 million from Maritima de Inversiones.
Vapores said in a statement it had lost $525 million in the first half of the year and expects "very significant" losses for 2011.
The capital increase will be submitted to shareholders at a meeting on October 5, Vapores said. The shipping firm already raised $430 million in July. [ID:nN1E7601XQ]
Vapores closed down 3.70 percent on Friday, before the announcement, outpacing Chile's benchmark IPSA stock index .IPSA, which fell 1.33 percent. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system out of date on Thursday and criticized its $10 billion yearly price tag but stopped short of calling for privatization of the program.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.