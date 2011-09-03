* Chilean shipping firm posts $525 H1 loss

* Firm aims to raise $1.2 bln in capital

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chilean shipping firm Vapores VAP.SN will seek to raise $1.2 billion to counter a business hit by lower shipping rates and higher oil prices, the company said on Friday.

Luksic family's holding group Quinenco QNN.SN will finance $1 billion of the capital hike, Maritima de Inversiones will finance $100 million and shareholders will finance the remaining $100 million, Vapores' statement said.

Vapores has also asked for $250 million in credit from Quinenco QNN.SN and $100 million from Maritima de Inversiones.

Vapores said in a statement it had lost $525 million in the first half of the year and expects "very significant" losses for 2011.

The capital increase will be submitted to shareholders at a meeting on October 5, Vapores said. The shipping firm already raised $430 million in July. [ID:nN1E7601XQ]

Vapores closed down 3.70 percent on Friday, before the announcement, outpacing Chile's benchmark IPSA stock index .IPSA, which fell 1.33 percent. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)