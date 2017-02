SANTIAGO Oct 5 Shareholders of Chile-based regional shipper Vapores VAP.SN approved on Wednesday a $1.2 billion capital increase aimed at shoring up the company's business as it grapples with shipping rates driven lower by global turmoil.

Shareholders approved the increase in a vote attended by Reuters.

Vapores said last month it will seek to raise capital to counter a business also hit by higher oil prices, after having lost $525 million in the first half of the year. [ID:nN1E7811SN] (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)