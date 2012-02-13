Feb 13 Chilean shipper Vapores posted a
net loss of $1.25 billion for 2011, the company said on Monday,
as high fuel prices, hefty ship and container leasing fees and
falling transport rates have weighed on its bottom line.
Vapores saw a net profit of $170.8 million in 2010.
Sales in 2011 fell slightly to $5.152 billion, from $5.215
the previous year.
Vapores also posted an EBITDA loss of $919 million, versus
an EBITDA gain of $326 million the prior year. EBITDA is
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Vapores shareholders in October approved a $1.2 billion
capital increase to shore up the shipper's finances.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)