Feb 13 Chilean shipper Vapores posted a net loss of $1.25 billion for 2011, the company said on Monday, as high fuel prices, hefty ship and container leasing fees and falling transport rates have weighed on its bottom line.

Vapores saw a net profit of $170.8 million in 2010.

Sales in 2011 fell slightly to $5.152 billion, from $5.215 the previous year.

Vapores also posted an EBITDA loss of $919 million, versus an EBITDA gain of $326 million the prior year. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Vapores shareholders in October approved a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up the shipper's finances. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)