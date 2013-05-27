* Copahue volcano located roughly 500 km south of Santiago
* Roughly 2,240 to be evacuated in Chile, authorities say
(Adds details on Argentina also ordering evacuation)
SANTIAGO/BUENOS AIRES May 27 Chilean and
Argentine authorities on Monday declared a red alert and ordered
the mandatory evacuation of a 25-km (15.5-mile) radius around
the active Copahue volcano, which straddles the border between
the two Andean nations.
The volcano - located some 500 km (310 miles) south of
capital Santiago, between Chile's Bio Bio region and Argentina's
Neuquen province - has seen increasing seismic activity in
recent weeks but has not erupted, Chilean authorities said.
"This doesn't necessarily mean the volcano will start
erupting. But according to the Sernageomin (National Geological
and Mining Service), the volcano is now in a process that could
culminate in an eruption, for that reason we've issued a red
alert and the evacuation," Chilean Interior Minister Andres
Chadwick told a nationally televised news conference.
Authorities estimated that some 2,240 people will be
evacuated in Chile.
In Argentina's Neuquen province, authorities also declared a
"red alert," and ordered the evacuation of some 900 people in
tourist-haven Caviahue-Copahue. The Argentine municipality had
previously ordered the cancellation of school classes.
Close to the Chilean side of the volcano, in Bio Bio region,
power generator Endesa Chile operates the Ralco and
Pangue hydroelectric dams, which have not been affected by the
evacuation order.
Endesa Chile is monitoring the situation, a company source
told Reuters. Water levels at the dams are at technical lows,
which would avoid the possible need to open the floodgates, and
the dams' walls are designed to withstand earthquakes, the
source said.
In mid-2011, ash from a volcano in Chile's Puyehue-Cordon
Caulle chain that erupted after decades of lying dormant forced
the sporadic cancellation of hundreds of flights, especially in
neighboring Argentina and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Santiago and Buenos Aires newsrooms; Additional
reporting Fabian Cambero and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)