(Adds comment from Argentina meteorologist, update on flights)
By Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 23 An ash cloud from the Calbuco
volcano in southern Chile that erupted unexpectedly on Wednesday
was blowing into Chile and Argentina on Thursday, forcing the
cancellation of flights from nearby cities in both countries and
blanketing residents in ash.
The volcano, which last had a major eruption in 1961, has
belched a spectacular plume of ash and smoke around 15
kilometers (9 miles) into the sky near the popular tourist town
of Puerto Varas, some 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) south of
Santiago.
Calbuco erupted twice over the last 24 hours and has now
paused, but it remains unstable and could erupt again, experts
said.
Winds have already carried part of the ash cloud to the city
of Chillan, some 400 kilometers south of Santiago, and could
reach the capital by the end of the day, said government
meteorologist Arnoldo Zuniga.
Most of the ash, however, was headed over the Andes
mountains into neighboring Argentina, and weather experts said
it could reach as far as Buenos Aires province, some 1,500
kilometers to the east.
"At the moment we don't forecast the ashes will reach Buenos
Aires city, depending on whether or not there is a third
eruption," said Ignacio Lopez, a meteorologist at Argentina's
national meteorology center.
Volcanic ash can damage aircraft and makes flying dangerous.
In 2011, the eruption of Chile's Puyehue volcano sent ash high
into the atmosphere, leading to flight cancellations as far away
as Australia.
"So far, the eruption has been slightly less serious (than
in 2011) and the meteorological conditions have been good,
meaning the ashes are remaining suspended in the air," said
Lopez.
International airlines that fly into Santiago contacted by
Reuters said they were monitoring the situation but flights were
unaffected.
In Argentina, Bariloche and Neuquen airports were shut, with
Bariloche - which TV pictures showed covered in grey ash - due
to be closed Friday too. Flights by LATAM Airlines'
local arm LAN Argentina and state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas
were affected.
LAN Chile had cancelled over 20 domestic flights since the
eruption but said on Thursday afternoon that owing to an
improvement in conditions as the ash dissipated, it was resuming
a normal schedule.
Nearly 4,500 people have been evacuated from the immediate
area, authorities said, with the emergency services focusing on
the small town of Ensenada, some 15 kilometers from the volcano.
No one has been reported killed.
(Additional reporting by Antonio de la Jara in Santiago and
Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires. Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Andre
Grenon and Andrew Hay)