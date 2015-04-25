SANTIAGO, April 25 Ash from the Chilean volcano
Calbuco, which erupted without warning this week, reached as far
as southern Brazil on Saturday and prompted some airlines to
cancel flights to the capitals of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
Calbuco, considered one of the most dangerous along Chile's
chain of around 2,000 volcanoes, erupted twice in 24 hours on
Wednesday and Thursday, sending up a spectacular 17-km-high (11
miles) cloud and coating nearby towns in a thick layer of gray
ash.
Authorities have set up a 20-km (12 mile) cordon around
Calbuco, in the scenic Los Lagos region, around 1,000 km (620
miles) south of the capital Santiago, evacuating more than 6,500
locals.
"The dangerous nature of volcanic activity like this plus
the volcano's current instability that could lead to more
intense activity in the short term indicates we should maintain
the perimeter," Chile's national office of emergency said in its
latest report.
Authorities allowed people who had been evacuated to briefly
enter the perimeter on Saturday to check their houses, animals
and medication.
Some houses and schools located close to the volcano have
collapsed under the weight of the ash.
The ash also presents a threat to air traffic, as particles
in the atmosphere can cause problems for planes.
With winds blowing the ash cloud northeast into Argentina,
Argentine air traffic has been the worst affected so far. But a
spokesman for Argentina's National Civil Aeronautic
Administration said the situation was "much better than
yesterday".
"The airports (of Buenos Aires) are operating normally. The
first ash cloud has already passed by and the second is on the
move. American Airlines is not operating on their own
accord, nor are Delta Air Lines, or United. They are
evaluating the situation on a day-to-day basis."
The head of Chile's mining and geological service said on
Friday the volcanic process could last for weeks.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta in Santiago, Additional
reporting by Malena Castaldi in Montevideo and Brian Winnter in
Sao Paolo, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Janet Lawrence)