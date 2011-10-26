* Chile hit by a series of eruptions since 2008
SANTIAGO, Oct 26 Chile said on Wednesday it was
evacuating residents from around a volcano in the country's far
south after it spewed a jet of steam a kilometer into the air
and seismic activity triggered an avalanche.
However, the government said the Hudson volcano, which lies
around 1,000 miles (1,600 km) south of the Chilean capital
Santiago, comes in the wake of a string of eruptions at other
volcanoes in Chile.
The Hudson volcano last erupted in 1991, melting part of
the glacier that sits on the crater and triggering mud flows.
"We can't rule out that this volcanic activity could
increase in the coming hours and produce an eruption," said
Interior Minister Rodrigo Hinzpeter.
He said state emergency office ONEMI was on red alert and
the government was evacuating around 100 residents from the
sparsely populated area as a precaution.
In June, a volcano in the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic
chain, about 575 miles (920 km) south of Santiago, erupted. It
had been dormant for decades. [ID:nN04119145]
It belched an ash cloud miles (kilometers) high that blew
over the Andes, carpeted a popular ski resort in neighboring
Argentina and caused havoc for air traffic for months, hurting
airline profits. The ash grounded planes as far away as
Australia and New Zealand.
That eruption in turn came after Chile's Chaiten volcano
erupted spectacularly in 2008 for the first time in thousands
of years, spewing molten rock and a vast cloud of ash that
reached the stratosphere. The ash swelled a nearby river and
ravaged a nearby town of the same name.
Chile's chain of about 2,000 volcanoes is the world's
second largest after that of Indonesia. Some 50 to 60 are on
record as having erupted, and 500 are potentially active.
(Reporting by Simon Gardner, Antonio de la Jara, Felipe
Iturrieta, Moises Avila. Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Todd
Eastham)