CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, dragged down by mining stocks
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
SANTIAGO Feb 20 Chile will inject around $2.0 billion into its sovereign wealth funds, bringing their total to some $22.9 billion, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.
NEW YORK, March 6 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $8.6 trillion as of March 1 due to rising long-term European yields in the wake of stronger-than-forecast regional economic data, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.