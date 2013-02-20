SANTIAGO Feb 20 Chile will inject around $2.0
billion into its sovereign wealth funds, bringing the total in
its Reserve Pension Fund (FRP) and Social and Economic
Stabilization Fund (FEES) to a record $22.9 billion, Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.
"The FEES is a fund that exists so we can face the adverse
economic situation in international markets," Larrain told
reporters.
Chile's relatively small, export-dependent economy has
remained surprisingly buoyant despite slowing commodities demand
in top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone's debt
crisis, expanding 5.6 percent last year, according to the
central bank's IMACEC, an indicator of economic
activity.
Firm domestic demand, a tight labor market and strong levels
of investment have boosted the economy in the world's leading
copper exporter.
"The funds are going to hit a total figure of around $22.9
billion and with that they are going to beat the all-time high
they had reached" prior to the global financial crisis, Larrain
said.