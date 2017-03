SANTIAGO, March 25 Anglo American PLC said on Wednesday that it has suspended operations at its Mantoverde copper mine as heavy rains in northern Chile have cut power supply.

Its Mantos Blancos deposit has been partially affected by the situation, though it is now "normalizing its operations" the company said in a statement.

Anglo American's other Chilean mines, El Soldado and Los Bronces, as well as the Chagres smelter are operating normally, it said. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)