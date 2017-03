SANTIAGO, March 25 Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, said that heavy rains in the region had not so far affected its operations.

State copper miner Codelco earlier said it had suspended all mining operations in northern Chile due to the state of roads and mine access. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)