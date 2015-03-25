SANTIAGO, March 25 Heavy rains in Chile's
northern desert regions, which are unaccustomed to much
precipitation, have caused mudslides and rivers to breach their
banks, leaving residents stranded and without access to
electricity or drinking water.
The government's ONEMI emergency office reported that nearly
22,000 people were without power and almost 50,000 lacked
drinking water in the northern Coquimbo and Atacama regions.
The area includes many of Chile's largest copper mines,
which account for about a third of global supply.
There were no initial reports of operations being suspended.
Television images and photos on Twitter showed muddy rivers
rushing through city streets and even partially flooding a
hospital.
As a precautionary measure schools in the regions affected
by the heavy rains were closed.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)