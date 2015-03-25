NEW YORK, March 25 Lundin Mining Corp
has shut its Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile "as a
precaution" due to heavy rains that have flooded roads and
caused power outages, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"It's impossible to predict when we may be up and running.
We are actively monitoring the situation," he said.
The operation, which consists of an open-pit and underground
mine and a concentrator, is forecast to produce about 170,000
tonnes this year.
Toronto-based Lundin owns an 80 percent stake in the
operation, with Japanese industrial giant Sumitomo Corp
holding the remaining 20 percent.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)