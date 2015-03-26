(Adds Caserones closure and updates copper prices)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, March 25 Torrential downpours in the
north of Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, have forced
companies to suspend operations at several of the area's major
mines, putting an estimated 1.6 million tonnes of capacity of
the red metal on hold.
The country, which produces a third of the world's copper,
is likely experiencing the largest impact on output since an
April 2014 earthquake.
The unusually heavy rains in the desert region have caused
mudslides and rivers to breach their banks, leaving residents
stranded, flooding cities, and cutting power supply.
World No. 1 copper miner Codelco suspended mining
operations at its Chuquicamata, Ministro Hales, Radomiro Tomic,
Gabriela Mistral, and Salvador deposits due to the state of
roads and mine access following the rains, the state-run firm
said on Wednesday.
Those mines accounted for about 59 percent of the 1.67
million tonnes of copper Codelco produced in 2014.
The plants at Gabriela Mistral, Radomiro Tomic and Salvador
were operating with mineral stocks, Codelco said, but was not
able to say if the same applied to the other two mines.
News of the closures supported copper prices, with London
Metal Exchange copper up 0.3 percent at $6,145 at 0219
GMT.
LIMITED LONG-TERM IMPACT
While the bad weather may be a headache for producers,
market participants said they would have little impact on output
from Chile in the long term.
"This is a logistical bottleneck as opposed to a major
calamitous event like a landslide or an earthquake," said Edward
Meir at broker INTL FCStone in New York.
Mining minister Aurora Williams said there had not been any
significant damage to large- and medium-sized mines, and the
suspensions were preventative.
Other mines affected by the rains or snow include
Antofagasta's Michilla mine and Centinela copper
complex, Anglo American PLC's Mantoverde, Lundin Mining
Corp's Candelaria, KGHM- controlled Sierra
Gorda, and JX Nippon Mining & Metals' Caserones.
BHP Billiton did not confirm whether its
Escondida operation, the world's largest copper mine, had been
affected.
"We continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety
of our employees and assess the impacts on our sites," said a
BHP Billiton company spokeswoman.
Telephone services have been knocked out by the rains,
making communication with the area difficult.
