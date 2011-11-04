* Lomas Bayas output 75,000 tns copper cathodes annually
* Xstrata and Lomas Bayas workers agree on contract early
* Chile key mining sector hit by labor strife this year
SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Miner Xstrata XTA.L said on
Friday it had agreed upon a new three-year labor contract with
over 550 unionized and non-unionized workers in its small
Chilean Lomas Bayas mine.
Intense negotiations led to an earlier than anticipated end
to the collective bargaining process in Lomas Bayas, an
open-pit copper mine located in the Antofagasta region of
northern Chile, Xstrata said in a statement. The previous
contract was due to expire next April.
Labor disputes became a flashpoint this year in Chile, the
world's top copper producer, as workers demanding a bigger
share of historically high prices for the red metal CMCU3
staged a number of stoppages.
A two-week strike at Escondida, the world's biggest copper
deposit, that dragged into August came outside the collective
bargaining process and raised the possibility of unpredictable
labor unrest in Chile.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TAKE A LOOK-Chile mining struggles [ID:nN1E77G1YA]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Xstrata in June approved a study about possibly investing
$1.6 billion to expand the mine, which currently produces
75,000 tonnes of copper cathodes per year. [ID:nLDE75C0T2]
"In total 555 workers will benefit from better
remunerations, benefits and quality of life in the mine,"
Xstrata said in the statement on Friday, without providing
details about the terms.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and
David Gregorio)