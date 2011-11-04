* Lomas Bayas output 75,000 tns copper cathodes annually

SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Miner Xstrata XTA.L said on Friday it had agreed upon a new three-year labor contract with over 550 unionized and non-unionized workers in its small Chilean Lomas Bayas mine.

Intense negotiations led to an earlier than anticipated end to the collective bargaining process in Lomas Bayas, an open-pit copper mine located in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile, Xstrata said in a statement. The previous contract was due to expire next April.

Labor disputes became a flashpoint this year in Chile, the world's top copper producer, as workers demanding a bigger share of historically high prices for the red metal CMCU3 staged a number of stoppages.

A two-week strike at Escondida, the world's biggest copper deposit, that dragged into August came outside the collective bargaining process and raised the possibility of unpredictable labor unrest in Chile.

Xstrata in June approved a study about possibly investing $1.6 billion to expand the mine, which currently produces 75,000 tonnes of copper cathodes per year. [ID:nLDE75C0T2]

"In total 555 workers will benefit from better remunerations, benefits and quality of life in the mine," Xstrata said in the statement on Friday, without providing details about the terms. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and David Gregorio)