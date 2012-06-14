RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
SANTIAGO, June 14 The copper market is tight and demand from top-metals-consumer China is strong, the head of Xstrata's copper unit Charlie Sartain said on Thursday, as Europe's crisis and fears of a slowdown in the Asian giant spook markets.
The miner expects to see its copper output dip slightly in the first half of the year, as the world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, in which it has a stake, battles declining ore grades and freak weather, Sartain told Reuters in an interview in April. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
