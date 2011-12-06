Dec 6 Connecticut-based Chilton Investment
Company hopes to bolster its high-grade bond offerings by
hiring of a veteran fixed-income team from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, the company said on Tuesday.
The team, led by Timothy Horan, will join Chilton's private
client group in New York early next year and maintain their
client accounts at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) in
sub-adviser roles at the firm.
"We have the equity capability, but we didn't have the
fixed-income capability," Chairman Richard Chilton said in an
interview.
In his new role, Horan will serve as chief investment
officer of fixed income at Chilton and will work closely with
Richard Chilton, who serves as chief investment officer of
equities at the firm.
Joining Horan are Morgan Stanley Smith Barney fixed-income
investment managers Debra Crovicz and William McNaught, along
with fixed-income trader Nicholas Rafferty and Moody's
Investors Service credit analyst Jessica Lamendola. The team
will start on Jan. 3.
Horan, Crovicz and McNaught, who will be the primary
portfolio managers, have worked together for more than a
decade.
Chilton Private Clients is a subdivision of Stamford,
Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Company, which has about
$6.5 billion in assets under management. The private client
business was created 18 months ago, along with Chilton Trust
Management.
"Trust management has full and exclusive access to all of
the products and investment opportunities offered by Chilton
Private Clients," Chilton said.
The firm has about 20 employees between the Trust and
Private Client operations, Chilton said, and plans to build out
its fixed-income sector once the team gets started next year.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)