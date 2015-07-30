UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
July 30 Marketing group Chime Communications Plc said it was in advanced talks with a consortium of WPP Plc and Providence Equity Partners LLC for a potential cash offer of 365 pence per share.
The potential offer by buyout firm Providence and the world's biggest advertising company WPP also include an interim dividend of 2.53 pence per share, Chime said.
Chime, which has advertising and public relations divisions, has constituted an independent board committee to talk with the consortium. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.