Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7
ZURICH, March 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 20 Chime Communications PLC : * Chime Communications Plc : Numis resumes coverage with buy;
price target 401p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
ZURICH, March 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva
March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.