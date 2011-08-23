UPDATE 2-Hargreaves hit by savings product delay, weak cash-return outlook
* H1 profit 14.2 mln stg vs 12.3 mln stg last year
* H1 sports marketing division sales up 62 pct
* Declares interim dividend of 2.08p
Aug 23 British marketing services group Chime Communications posted a higher first-half profit, helped by growth at its sports marketing and advertising divisions.
Chime, which provides services in public relations, advertising and sports marketing, said it expected 2012 to be a good year in sport and sponsorship with opportunities coming from the London Olympic Games.
Revenue from its sports marketing division was up 62 percent during the first half.
January-June pretax profit before special items was 14.2 million pounds ($23.3 million), compared with 12.3 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue rose about 13 percent to 153.4 million pounds.
Shares of Chime, which have fallen 21 percent since the company said it expected to beat market expectations for the full year , closed at 212 pence on Monday in London.
($1 = 0.608 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
