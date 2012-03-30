TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan's Chimei Innolux
, the world's No.3 LCD maker, said on Friday its net
loss for full year 2011 was T$64.44 billion ($2.18 billion),
hurt by falling prices amid slowing demand.
The figure compared with a T$14.84 billion loss in 2010.
Chimei Innolux posted a sixth consecutive quarterly net loss
in October-December of T$19.99 billion, according to Reuters'
calculations based on the full-year figures. It had lost T$17.26
billion in the third quarter.
Rival AU Optronics Corp, the world's No.4 LCD
maker, posted a worse-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter,
while Korea's LG Display posted a sharply narrowed
quarterly loss.
($1 = 29.5575 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)