(Following item previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Sandra Tsui

HONG KONG Dec 8 Chimei Innolux Corp , the world's No.3 LCD maker by revenue, is seeking an up to US$1.8bn accounts receivable factoring facility, in what would be the largest US$ syndicated facility in Taiwan, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

The factoring facility, targeted to complete by the end of this year, will boost the company's working capital by allowing the firm to cash in before its customers are due to pay.

Meanwhile, the borrower's other jumbo-sized deal -- an up to NT$60bn (US$2bn) term loan for capital expenditure -- has been in the market since June. That facility has been receiving lukewarm response as the thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) sector faces falling prices amid slow demand and the borrower posted net losses for five consecutive quarters.

Led by Chinatrust Commercial Bank and HSBC, the new Chimei Innolux accounts receivable factoring facility is revolving in nature and has a tenor of five years, much longer than the usual less-than-one-year tenor for AR factoring facilities.

A source familiar with the situation said this is because the borrower wants to save administration costs.

"Consider the size of the facility -- the administration costs will be huge if it is structured as a 360-day deal and redone every year," the source said.

There is a departure mechanism that allows lenders to review the deal annually and decide whether they want to stay in the syndication for the next year, the same source added.

Unlike the other Chimei Innolux term loan currently in the market, no minimum target has been set for the AR facility, therefore its size can be adjusted according to responses, said a second source with knowledge of the matter.

Commitments of around US$800m have been received so far from four banks, including the two leads, the same source said.

The facility originally offered a margin of about 65bp over Libor when it first appeared in the market about two weeks ago, but terms are still being amended, according to sources.

The deal also comes with a compensation mechanism to protect banks from the risk of an unexpected surge in US$ funding costs. Under the mechanism, the borrower will pay any extra interest rate beyond an agreed difference between TAIFX and Libor.

"The US$ compensation mechanism should offer some comfort to lenders. Loans in US$ that bear no such compensation terms are unthinkable in Taiwan at the moment, especially for deals of this size. No one knows whether the US$ cost will rise again," said a senior loans executive from a local bank.

Unlike a syndicated loan, the accounts receivable factoring facility is based on the creditworthiness of Chimei Innolux's customers and has nothing to do with the credit quality of manufacturer itself.

Meanwhile, two lead banks have dropped out of the mandated lead arranger group for the up to NT$60bn dual-tranche capital expenditure loan launched into general syndication in June, sources said. That deal is for a new 8.5-generation TFT-LCD plant in Taiwan which will be used to secure the facility.

Led by facility agent Bank of Taiwan, the June facility is still in the market as existing commitments from lenders have not reached the minimum target of NT$40bn.

Commitments of more than NT$30bn have been received so far, said a source close to the matter.

As the deal has been in the market for more than six months, terms are very likely to be re-negotiated once the deal has closed, suggested another source from one of the MLAs.

Lenders remaining in the MLA group include: Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, China Development Industrial Bank, E Sun Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Shin Kong Commercial Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.

The capex term loan comprises an up to NT$50bn seven-year tranche A for Taiwanese banks and an up to NT$10bn five-year tranche B for foreign banks. There is a two-year extension option on tranche B.

Tranche A offers a margin of 90bp over the secondary CP rate and tranche B offers a margin of 75bp over the same base rate. There are interest rate floors on both tranches to ensure minimum rates of 1.95% and 1.8% on tranches A and B, respectively.

Banks are invited to join at three ticket levels: MLAs committing NT$3.5bn or more get all-ins of 96.3bp on tranche A and 82.1bp on tranche B, via an upfront fee of 30bp. Co-arrangers committing NT$2.5-3.4bn get all-ins of 94.2bp on tranche A and 79.7bp on tranche B, via a fee of 20bp. Managers committing NT$1-2.4bn get all-ins of 92.1bp on tranche A and 77.4bp on tranche B, via a fee of 10bp.

Both tranches have a grace period of 2.5 years. Tranche A repays in 10 semi-annual equal instalments to give an average life of 4.75 years. Tranche B repays in six semi-annual unequal instalments -- 10% (1-5), 50% (6) -- to give an average life of 4.25 years.

There is a commitment fee of 10bp if less than 80% of the funds are drawn.

Financial covenants are a minimum current ratio of one time, maximum debt ratio of 1.5 times, minimum interest coverage ratio of three times, and minimum tangible net worth of NT$100bn.

The capex loan is the first syndicated facility for Taiwan-listed TFT-LCD panel modules maker Chimei Innolux since its formation last March when Innolux Display Corp merged with Chi Mei Optoelectronics Corp and TPO Displays Corp.

Chimei Innolux posted a net loss of NT$44.45bn for the first nine months this year, Reuters reported. The company had lost NT$13.01bn in the second quarter. Rival AU Optronics Corp, the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse-than-expected third-quarter loss in October, citing falling panel prices, and said it does not see a speedy recovery in the industry in the coming one to two quarters.

Last Friday (December 2), Chimei Innolux chairman Frank Liao resigned citing deteriorating health. Vice chairman Hsing-chien Tuan also resigned the same day but will remain as the company's CEO.