TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Chimei Innolux
, the world's No.3 LCD maker, said on Monday its net
loss for the first nine months was T$44.45 billion ($1.49
billion), hurt by falling prices amid a slowing demand.
Chimei Innolux posted a fifth consecutive quarterly net loss
in July-September, of T$17.26 billion, according to Reuters'
calculations based on the nine-month figures. It had lost
T$13.01 billion in the second quarter.
Rival AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD
maker, posted a worse-than-expected loss in the third quarter
last week, citing falling panel prices, and said it does not see
a speedy recovery in the industry in the coming one to two
quarters.
($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars)
