TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Chimei Innolux , the world's No.3 LCD maker, said on Monday its net loss for the first nine months was T$44.45 billion ($1.49 billion), hurt by falling prices amid a slowing demand.

Chimei Innolux posted a fifth consecutive quarterly net loss in July-September, of T$17.26 billion, according to Reuters' calculations based on the nine-month figures. It had lost T$13.01 billion in the second quarter.

Rival AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse-than-expected loss in the third quarter last week, citing falling panel prices, and said it does not see a speedy recovery in the industry in the coming one to two quarters.

($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)