TAIPEI Aug 11 The world's No.3 LCD maker, Chimei Innolux said in a statement on Thursday that a Korean regulator had ruled that it violated the competition law.

The Taiwanese manufacturer said in a statement it has yet to be told how much it will be fined by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), adding it is considering its options.

Chimei's small cross-town rival, AU Optronics , has also made a similar statement on Tuesday about KFTC's ruling. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)