BRIEF-Beasley Media to divest six radio stations
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
TAIPEI, June 26 Loss-making Taiwanese panel maker Chimei Innolux said it will raise T$6 billion ($200 million) in an offering of 600 million new shares.
The world's No.3 LCD maker said 10 percent of the issued shares would go to employees. It did not elaborate on the reason for the capital raising in a statement late on Monday.
Chimei lost $2.2 billion in 2011 after losing some $500 million the year before, beset by falling prices and slow demand as well as by rising costs to produce panels.
It has recently agreed with its banks on extending repayments on some $8 billion in loans after the government stepped in to lobby banks to support the company. . ($1 = 29.9655 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
Feb 3 Francois Fillon clung to his place as France's conservative presidential candidate on Friday amid worsening opinion poll ratings and speculation about his ability to carry on after accusations his wife got public money for work she did not do.