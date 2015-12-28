BRIEF-SES signs capacity deals with Gogo
* Gogo secures capacity on 12 transponders across two SES satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Dec 28 Chimerix Inc said its oral antiviral drug for the treatment of a certain kind of infection in stem cell transplant patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.
Patients taking the drug, brincidofovir, did not experience significant reduction in cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection through week 24 after transplant.
Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 5 ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.