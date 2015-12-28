Dec 28 Chimerix Inc said its oral antiviral drug for the treatment of a certain kind of infection in stem cell transplant patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

Patients taking the drug, brincidofovir, did not experience significant reduction in cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection through week 24 after transplant.

Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)