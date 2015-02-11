BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec prelim H1 revenue up at EUR 588 mln
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
Feb 11 Zhejiang Chimin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 417.31 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DEvHn4 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia