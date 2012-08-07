BEIJING Aug 7 China has approved three local
government investment vehicles to issue asset-backed securities,
two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, the first time these kinds
of entities have been allowed to issue such securities.
The move comes as Beijing moves to prop up cash-strapped
local governments and bolster growth.
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors (NAFMII), an industry organisation entrusted by the
central bank to help supervise the country's bond market,
announced the approval at a meeting on Tuesday morning, the
sources said.
An official with NAFMII confirmed the news without providing
further details.
The three local government investment companies are Shanghai
Pudong Road and Bridge Construction Co, Nanjing
Public Utility Holdings and Ningbo Urban Construction Investment
Holding, the sources said.
(Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Don Durfee; Writing by Pete
Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)