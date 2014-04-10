Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
BEIJING, April 10 Eight school children died in a bus crash on China's southern island province of Hainan on Thursday on their way to a school outing, state media reported, in the latest in a string of traffic accidents to fuel public anger.
Accidents involving vehicles carrying school children have become a sensitive issue in China after a series of gruesome incidents in recent years.
In 2011, a nationwide outcry erupted over the deaths of 18 nursery school children after a coal truck slammed into their overcrowded school van in northwestern China.
The tragedy prompted then-premier Wen Jiabao to promise more government funds to improve school bus services.
Xinhua, the official news agency, reported that 32 children were injured in Thursday's accident, four of them seriously, when the bus, travelling along with 13 others, overturned.
The cause of the crash is being investigated, it added.
China's rural areas are known for providing unsafe transport for children in aging, badly maintained vans and trucks. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.