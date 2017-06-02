BEIJING, June 2 A fatal fire on a bus last month
in China that killed five South Korean and six Chinese children
is suspected to have been started by the driver, state news
agency Xinhua said on Friday.
The eleven young children were killed along with their
driver when their bus crashed and burst in to flames in a tunnel
in China's eastern Shandong province.
In a short report, Xinhua said the fire "was allegedly set
by the bus driver", who also died. It did not give any other
details.
The bus had been transporting the children, all aged between
three and six years old, to an international kindergarten in
Weihai, a city across the Yellow Sea from South Korea.
Beijing does not release statistics on the total number of
accidents each year, but the World Health Organization estimated
in 2013 that around 250,000 people were killed on China's roads
that year.
Beijing has vowed to clamp down on dangerous driving, but
the rapid growth in car ownership and relatively lax checks on
driving ability have made difficult to curb the number of
accidents, especially on rural roads.
