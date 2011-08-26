NEW YORK Aug 26 Carson Block, director of
research at Muddy Waters Research, said on Friday that the
Ontario Securities Commission's moves against Sino-Forest
TRE.TO were "a major positive."
The OSC ordered all trading in Sino-Forest securities to
cease and ordered several executives to resign, though it
rescinded that order. For details, see [ID:nN1E77P0GL]
"It seems the OSC has some information investors do not
that it believes is material to investment decisions," Block
said. "I'm impressed with the progress the OSC has made so
far."
Muddy Waters on June 2 issued a sharply negative report on
Sino-Forest, accusing it of exaggerating the size of its
forestry assets and sparking a massive decline in the shares.
"We're encouraged that it looks like the wheels of justice
are turning," Block said, adding that while his firm faced
criticism for its report, "at the end of the day, people who
lost money in this are hurting a lot more from (Sino-Forest)
than we are."
Shares of Sino-Forest slid 5.7 percent on Friday before
being halted. They have plunged almost 74 percent since the
close prior to the Muddy Waters report on June 2.
